LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD! HOW TO CONTACT YOUR LEGISLATORS

A cornerstone of the American government and political system is that legislatures are elected to represent the interests of their constituents. With that in mind, it can seem difficult to inform your representatives on what you believe are key issues that demand support, particularly when you reside a long distance from the state houses where they work.

Knowing how to contact your legislatures is of importance for two reasons, so that they can do their job of representation, but also so that you as a citizen know what their personal and political stance is on various issues, topics and pieces of legislation.

The first task at hand is to know what the best medium to use is.

Social media is appealing given its ease of use, ubiquity and seemingly direct interaction.

However, in the political spectrum, social media is more of a one-way street, where lawmakers send out information to the public but do not take in nearly as much.

Traditional mail, email and phone calls are truly your best options, with phone considered the best of them all.

Sourcing contact information is the next task at hand.

In the state-level systems, senators and representatives both represent certain districts.

When it comes to reaching out to State legislatures, all members and their contact information can be found at the Idaho State Legislature website: legislature.idaho.gov.

Once there, the website’s online application, “Who’s My Legislator,” can be found at the top right where you can find your district by entering your street address and zipcode. All members who represent you will we appear on screen, where you can then find their specific contact information.

At the federal level of representation, there is a slight difference between who you should contact in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Like at the state level, members of the House represent specific districts within the state, while Senators represent the entire state.

Each chamber has its respective websites to find contact information at house.gov and senate.gov.

The process of finding your representatives in Washington D.C. will be extremely similar to using the state website. Entering your district, or address if you’re not sure which you are in, will bring up the individual web page with all the contact information available to you.

Contacting senators is slightly simpler, once at senate.gov, enter the state in which you reside, and contact information for both senators will be shown.

One important factor to remember is federal legislators have multiple offices, located in Washington D.C., but also regionally inside their area of representation. The phone numbers are usually at the bottom of the page, where the regional offices will be listed or have a selector tool to bring up the specific office location. It is very useful to call the regional office that is nearest to your residence, which can help keep your attempt to contact the legislature from getting lost in the background noise.

There is another matter of courtesy and respect to keep in mind when contacting legislators. Only contact those who represent you, in your state and district.

