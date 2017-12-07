Terryn Hardy

Idaho State Civic Symphony will be once again hosting its annual “Joy to the World” concert on December 8 and 9. This concert is a large scale community event featuring the ISU choirs. This symphony allows for audience participation. Audience members are asked to join the choirs in singing beloved Christmas carols such as Joy to the World and Oh Come All Ye Faithful.

“The baroque traditional classic “Gloria!” by Antonio Vivaldi is the centerpiece of this year’s Christmas program. The compassion in Vivaldi’s heart shines through in our symphony’s performance of this seasonal classic. You can’t help but sing along to the distinctive “hook” that we’ve all come to know as the sound of Christmas! Our featured performers Kathleen Lane and Diana Livingston-Friedley make this holiday performance a true celebration of our collaboration between the ISU chorus and the whole variety of musical offering throughout the season. Choose from Friday or Saturday night, but hurry, these shows do sell out every year… In Excelsis Deo!”

All are invited to attend and enjoy the spirit of the holidays with Idaho State Civic Symphony.

