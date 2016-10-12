ISU JAPAN CLUB DRUMS-UP INTEREST FOR TAIKO DEMONSTRATION

By

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

The ISU Japan club is hosting a taiko demonstration and lecture by world renowned taiko master Kenny Endo on October 21.

Taiko is the Japanese word for drum, but outside of Japan, taiko mainly refers to a form of ensemble drumming that has become quite popular.

Endo is known as one of the best taiko drummers in the nation and frequently tours the country, offering taiko demonstrations and workshops. He also started and runs the Taiko Center of the Pacific in Hawaii, which teaches taiko to people of all levels of abilities.

He was invited to perform at ISU by Janet Youngblood, founder of Eagle Rock Taiko in Idaho Falls. According to Youngblood, she knew Endo from her time spent teaching and performing Taiko in New York. When she heard Endo was playing a show in Montana, she asked if he could stop in Pocatello to play at ISU.

Endo will not only play taiko; he will also be giving a lecture about the rich history of taiko throughout the world.

Youngblood said she would encourage all students to attend the event, even if they have never heard of taiko before. According to her, the art form is steadily growing throughout the USA, and there are even taiko conferences held for college students.

“Young people really take right to it,” Youngblood said. “The combination of moving physically and memorizing the songs makes you feel meditated.”

She added that just listening to taiko can potentially be life-changing.

“The tone of the drum is absolutely beautiful, and deaf people can actually feel taiko,” Youngblood said. “It’s an incredible feeling that you’ll never forget.”

Youngblood and her taiko group have previously performed at Japan Night, an event put on annually by the Japan club. This year, Japan Night will be taking place on November 12 and will again feature a performance by Eagle Rock Taiko as well as a choral performance, traditional Japanese dance and Japanese food.

However, Youngblood said this is the first time that the Japan club has held a taiko demonstration with a professional artist, which is why she said students should not miss this opportunity.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about taiko,” Youngblood said. “And it’s amazing to experience the beauty and art of how it’s played.”

In addition to the Friday night performance, Endo will be teaching a workshop on Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m in the SUB Ballroom. Those interested should contact Youngblood at moc.loanull@5ihsnas by October 14. The equipment for the workshop will be provided by Eagle Rock Taiko, and Youngblood said people of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend.

“The most important thing [in taiko] is to have some level of physical fitness and the ability to dedicate time and effort,” Youngblood said.

The Friday night performance will be held in the Frazier Hall Auditorium from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and ticket prices are $10 per person.

