ISU COMMUNITY CELEBRATES MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Kiran Pandey

Staff Writer

The ISU Office of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action and Diversity celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day last Monday with a march that started at noon on the south side of Holt Arena and ended at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

More than 300 people participated in the march, which was followed by a series of events at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The marchers consisted of current ISU students, faculty members, retired ISU officials, community members and local high school students.

This year’s theme, “Only Love Can Do That,” was set to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s dedication and zeal toward the civil rights movement and liberty, stated Stacey Gibson, the Director of the EO/AA and Diversity, in her welcome speech.

Moses Collier, a full-time employee at the ISU Facilities Services, showed up with his kids in the event. He stated that the march was a great way to teach his children who Martin Luther King Jr. was and why he’s remembered today.

Another participant, Tonda Codey, a local resident, felt thankful to the growing Pocatello community for showing its love and remarks to the global figure, Martin Luther King Jr. She said that coming to the march has been a tradition in her family for more than 20 years in order to show love and support to Martin Luther King Jr.

The march was followed by speeches from the diverse ISU community.

The keynote speaker, Tavonte Jackson, thanked Martin Luther King Jr. for his strong dedication and for what he fought and achieved so far.

Micah Breland, a former ISU football player, made the event more interesting by adding strong quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. in between the speeches and performances.

The event ended with closing remarks delivered by Henry Evans, Associate Director of EO/AA and Diversity Center, who thanked all the marchers for braving the cold to show up for the event.

