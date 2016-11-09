ISU TO CELEBRATE TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Bengal Staff

Transgender individuals and their advocates will speak at two upcoming events, spreading awareness and observing Transgender Day of Remembrance with presentations, a panel discussion and a candlelight vigil.

The Gender Resource Center, Student Social Work and Sociology Association and Department of Sociology, Social Work and Criminology will host the events on November 15 and 16 as part of Diversity Week. One of the featured speakers, sociology graduate student Jodi Dunn, said he hopes to educate and engage with community members at the events.

“Identifying as a trans male, it’s important to me to bring recognition, especially to this community, to realize that this does happen and that there are trans individuals that live in this community that you interact with,” he said.

On Tuesday, November 15, licensed social worker Dominee Hall will present “Professional Approaches to Working with Alternative Sexualities and Transgendered Individuals,” which will focus on how helping professionals can best offer support.

Community members can receive continuing education credit by attending the presentation, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Rendezvous A, B and C suites. The continuing education unit costs $10.

“From the CEU, I want people to have a better understanding on a professional and academic level and be able to go forward and apply what they’ve learned in their practice and in their education,” said Beth Frasier, vice president of the Student Social Work and Sociology Association. “I want attendees to have … more awareness on a day-to-day basis.”

At 6 p.m. November 16 in the Diversity Resource Center, transgender-identifying individuals and the mother of a transgender teen will participate in a panel discussion. Panelists will discuss their personal experiences and take questions from the audience.

During the vigil portion, attendees can take a name of a transgender person whose life was lost in an act of anti-transgender violence.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual memorial to these individuals. A list of reported victims is available on the TDOR website.

Last year’s events garnered an enthusiastic response from community members, said Gender Resource Center associate director Stephanie Richardson.

“There’s a huge need,” she said. “The surveys after that event were so positive, and so inspiring, that I really felt like this is a big need to educate people, provide resources, just get the topic out there.”

The university’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance organizes similar events each year. Joseph Crupper, SAGA president, has been active in planning this month’s events.

While those participating in the events hope to open a dialogue with community members and invite changes in perspective, they also want to specifically provide resources and support for transgender individuals.

“[It’s important] for me to be a role model for them, to show them that they can go to college still, they can do anything and everything that they want to do,” Dunn said. “I think it’s also important to realize that – to be a role model, and realize that we need advocates and allies in multiple areas in this community, and recognize that there are resources available within the community.”

