INTRODUCING ALPHA XI DELTA’S NEWEST MEMBERS

By

Ashley Kinzel

Submitted Article

Welcome to the Iota Kappa Chapter of Alpha Xi Delta’s Bid Day 2016, the long awaited tradition where new members are invited to join sororities following formal recruitment. Shrieks of excitement filled the air as the new members ran in to embrace the love of their new sisters. Throughout the event, new members proudly wore their new letters and opted to take many cute Instagram-worthy photos with their newest best friends.

Sophia Perry stated, “After bid day, I immediately gained 33 sisters who had my back unconditionally, even though they didn’t know me yet.”

Founded in 1893, and established at Idaho State University in 2007, Alpha Xi Delta held its annual recruitment week at the beginning of September. Since then, it has gained fifteen beautiful new members that are full of compassion and initiative spirits.

Alpha Xi Delta serves as a family and environment to help young women grow and realize their potential and this is made possible though many opportunities Greek life and being in a sisterhood offers. From being involved on campus and participating in campus events, supporting other Greeks, and involving people on campus and throughout the town in spreading awareness for our philanthropy, Autism Speaks, Alpha Xi Delta truly does provide the foundation for leadership experience, as well as growing and formulating new life skills. Michaela Beck, one of the new members who received a bid, says, “Being in Alpha Xi has already made such a big difference in not only my college experience but also in my life. In the short time I’ve been a new member, I have already grown as a person not only by stepping outside of my comfort zone and meeting new people but also by becoming more assertive and outgoing in my everyday routines. By doing so, I’ve already created so many new positive friendships and memories that I know will last a lifetime.”

These fifteen new members have just found their home away from home, and new member Hannah Wuttke expresses that Alpha Xi Delta has provided her with the deeper connection she needed to make her college experience here more enjoyable and is so excited to be apart of the community that makes such a big impact in their involvement on campus and in the town.Just recently, we got to see all our sisters, especially our awesome new members, step up and show their strength in stripes in order to win Homecoming week! Gabby Jablonski shared with us that her favorite memory so far as a new member has definitely been the homecoming parade because of how fun it was to all be together and see all the hard work all our sisters put in pay off when we won Homecoming week!

We are so excited to see these fifteen ladies grow and benefit our sisterhood and themselves as young women as they take on this commitment to be in a sisterhood that is not just for four years, but for life.

Send to Kindle