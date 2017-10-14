IDAHO STATE FALLS AT SACRAMENTO STATE

Jenna Larson

Idaho State University Sports Information

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Idaho State soccer team posted its most efficient match of the season, scoring three goals on three total shots, yet the Bengals fell 6-3 at Sacramento State Friday afternoon.

Idaho State (3-11, 2-4 BSC) was led by sophomore forward Michaela Didericksen with two goals while sophomore Brooke Kortekaas added a goal of her own.

Didericksen started things off with a goal in the 19th minute for the Bengals to put ISU ahead 1-0, but Sacramento State (7-7-2, 2-3-2 BSC) scored four unanswered goals at the 38:30, 51:28, 51:53 and 53:15 minute marks to take a 4-1 lead.

“We missed a great opportunity coming out of halftime to put our stamp on this game,” Head Coach Allison Gibson said. “With a brand new backline, it was tough and we paid the price in a four minute period where we gave up three goals. However, we never stopped fighting, and we will regroup for Sunday.”

Idaho State’s Didericksen responded once more with her second goal of the afternoon in the 71st minute following a pass from Hannah Shields to cut Sac’s lead to two, 4-2.

However, the Hornets scored once more in the 80th minute to put ISU behind 5-2. ISU’s Kortekaas netted a coach in the 86th minute to cut Sac’s lead to two 5-3, but the Hornets put the game away in the 87th minute with their sixth and final score.

Idaho State continues play on the road at Northern Arizona Sunday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. MST.

Send to Kindle