HOUSING IN POCATELLO: THE BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK

It’s no secret that college students have a lot of decisions to make. What classes to take, what clubs to join – the list goes on. One of the hardest decisions every student must make is where to live. While some colleges require first-year students to live on campus, ISU does not.

However, if freshmen do live on campus, they must live in a residence hall.

On-campus apartments can only be rented by students who are 19 years of age or have completed their first year of college.

This means every student has multiple options when it comes to their housing situation. So, which option is best?

There are multiple factors to consider when deciding where to live.

For example, studies have shown that students who live on campus tend to perform better academically and be more involved in school activities than those who live off campus.

On the other hand, living off campus can sometimes provide more freedom and independence for students.

However, for the purposes of this article, I’ll compare three different housing options on the basis of cost alone to give students an idea of just how much it costs to live in Pocatello.

On-Campus Residence Hall:

Double occupancy room: $1,356 per semester

Meal plan (3 meals a day; other options available): $2,117 per semester

Parking permit: $100 per year

Total: $7,046 per year

On-Campus Apartments:

University Courts:

Single bedroom apartment: $530 per month

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Parking permit: $100 per year

Total: $8,260 per year

Pulling Courts:

Single bedroom apartment: $530 per month

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Parking permit: $100 per year

Total: $8,260 per year

West Campus:

Single bedroom apartment: $560

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Parking permit: $100 per year

Total: $8,620 per year

Ridge Crest:

Two bedroom apartment: $332.50 per month (after splitting with one roommate)

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Parking permit: $100 per year

Total: $5,890 per year

McIntosh Manor:

Single bedroom apartment: $530

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Parking permit: $100

Total: $8,260 per year

Bengal Creek Apartments:

6 bedroom apartment: $352 per month (for a private room) plus a $215 deposit

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Bus pass: $30 per semester

Total: $6,299 per year

One Bedroom House:

Rent: approx. $475 per month

Utilities: approx. $100 per month

Groceries: $150 per month (on average)

Bus pass: $30 per semester

Total: $8,760 per year

Money is just one of the factors people should consider when deciding on housing, and these are only a few options available to students in Pocatello.

Places such as the Hillside Village Apartments and the Collegiate Inn are two other popular housing options among students.

Students should consider all of their options carefully to decide what living situation will be the best for them.

