HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS-OR NOT

Many ISU students come from towns surrounding Pocatello, or at least places in the country. This makes it much easier for them to go home during Thanksgiving break. For international students, however, they often spend short breaks with friends or extended family more often than their nuclear family.

ISU freshman Isabella Tropé, originally from Malmoe, Sweden, decided to spend Thanksgiving break with her great aunt in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While enjoying the sunshine and sandy beaches, she planned to enjoy a well-deserved break from the soccer season.

Tropé began the season as a defender, but got pushed up to outside back and outside midfielder. In fact, her dreams of playing soccer were why she chose ISU.

“Soccer and university don’t go hand in hand in Sweden,” Tropé said. “I liked the coach’s vision for the team and the program.”

While her independent nature makes it easier to be away from her family, Tropé finds herself missing the culture and language she grew up with. By not going back to Malmoe, though, she is able to participate in a Thanksgiving with Swedish influences at her great aunt’s house.

“It would be different if it were Christmas,” Tropé said. “I would miss the tradition of the Christmas market, doing Secret Santa with my friends, and the food.”

If for some reason Tropé was unable to go back to Malmoe for Christmas, she may go home with one of her teammates or stay on campus.

Tropé makes a habit out of contacting her family, especially during the holidays.

“I don’t want to miss out on my sisters. Isolde is 14 and Indira is 10,” Tropé said. “I call my family every other day.”

Shooting guard and small forward for the ISU women’s basketball team Bianca Thacker had a different experience. Hailing from Adelaide, Australia, Thacker spent her Thanksgiving with her teammates at a tournament in Cancun. If there was no tournament she would have either gone home with a teammate or stayed in Pocatello.

“I’m a little upset not being home,” Thacker said.

During Christmas, what should be a three-week break is shortened to five days for Thacker due to the basketball schedule. Luckily for her, Thacker’s mother will be flying in to visit during December.

“I’ll probably go to LA with teammates,” Thacker said. “Or to a booster’s house for Christmas.”

Unlike Tropé, Thacker doesn’t feel she is missing out on anything by not going home, except for having Christmas during the summer.

Thacker is actually looking forward to experiencing Christmas in the United States.

“I get to experience another culture, and my parents save some money,” Thacker said.

While international students are often unable to see their families as much as local ISU students, it does not mean they are missing out on the love that comes from being around people you care about.

