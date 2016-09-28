GO BIG OR GO HOME: THE ESCALATION OF HOMECOMING

By

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

Any ISU student knows that homecoming is a big deal. It is an entire week packed full of activities for students, faculty, alumni and the entire Pocatello community.

This year, the homecoming festivities kicked off Sunday with students decorating the SUB in orange and black.

Every other day of the week also featured an activity, from quidditch to concerts to pageants.

And while homecoming has always been an important event at ISU, it wasn’t always quite so eventful.

According to Kitanna Belnap, president of 1901 (the student alumni association), homecoming used to primarily focus on the alumni and the football game much more than student activities.

However, that’s not to say there weren’t any. ISU students used to participate in the serpentine, where they pulled people out of the dorms to form a chain and head to a bonfire.

They also held a noise parade, which was essentially a giant pep rally.

Students would decorate cars and march in a spirit parade.

Belnap said the biggest change in homecoming over the years has been the increase in activities and subsequent increase in student involvement, calling it a “full blown spirit explosion.”

“I think it’s definitely escalated over the years,” Belnap said. “It’s really just grown, and I hope to see it grow forever.”

She added that is an especially important time for freshmen and any new students.

“It’s the first time you really get to connect with the university,” Belnap said. “It’s where all the new students sort of really become Bengals.”

In addition to the impact that homecoming has on new students, Belnap said it’s also incredibly important for students returning to the university.

Since having an entire summer off, many students find it difficult to return to the daily grind of school.

According to Belnap, homecoming is a way to ease into that grind.

“It’s a good way to reignite that Bengal pride,” Belnap said. “Everyone comes back and has a pure week of Bengal pride and spirit. It’s kind of like the last hurrah before college gets really hard.”

With so many different activities going on throughout the entire week, there is something for virtually every student.

But Belnap’s personal favorite tradition is the True Bengal, where students hike to the pillars at midnight and kiss their significant other-or any person they can find up there to kiss.

This is supposedly when students truly become a Bengal, hence the name.

She first participated in this activity her freshman year with her now fiance, and they have participated every year.

In addition, she loves every activity on Saturday, especially the game.

“I love the whole atmosphere on Saturday. It’s just a day of fun and spirit, and it’s just awesome,” Belnap said.

She added that while homecoming traditions and activities have certainly grown over the years, she hopes to see them expand even further, joking that she hopes there will come a time all classes are cancelled, and students can celebrate homecoming all day, every day.

“You’re a Bengal 24/7, 365 and homecoming is your time to shine,” Belnap said.

