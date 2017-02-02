GETTING CRAFTY

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

In a cozy, hidden corner in the basement of the Student Union Building lies the craft shop. The shop is open to both ISU students and members of the community, and offers a variety of services for all the arts and crafts needs one could possibly have.

“We have a woodshop; we have mat cutting tables; we have sewing machines, which include an industrial sewing machine; we have a full service ceramics studio and a tie dye area, and we can do stained glass, silk painting, and so many different things. We just do a multitude of arts and crafts,” said Mary Miller, director of the craft shop.

The shop, which according to Miller has been operating since the 1960s, also offers classes each semester.

This semester, students can learn ceramics, stained glass, silk painting, papermaking or bookbinding.

But for ISU students, the best day to attend the craft shop is Tuesday, as it’s free with a Bengal ID. Although it doesn’t include the cost of supplies, Miller said it’s still a fairly cheap way for students to unwind.

“It’s a night where students can come in and for a very small amount of money be able to do something and learn a new skill,” Miller said. “You don’t have to know how to do things when you come down. We have an amazing staff who can show you and help you.”

The shop welcomes novices, as its main focus is on teaching people of all ages new skills.

“We get a lot of people who are just starting,” Miller said. “They think something looks fun, and we teach them how. We deal with people from preschool groups to senior citizen groups.”

However, the craft shop also offers its services for things such as matting and framing, in addition to specialty items. ISU graduate Mike Riley said a craft shop employee made him a custom backpack vest for his service dog.

But Miller said the main reason she would encourage students and community members alike to check out the craft shop is for a bit of relief.

“For me creativity is a huge part of my life. It adds a lot to my life, and I’m always learning different things. I just feel like developing the creative side of a person is something that’s very valuable,” she said, adding that it’s a perfect de-stresser for students overwhelmed with school as well as employees overwhelmed with work.

“Sometimes it’s good to come away from that, and do something with your hands,” Miller said. “It’s just a way to get away from that pressure for a minute, without having to invest lots of space or time or money.”

Although the craft shop offers many services, Miller said the two highest-traffic areas are ceramics and tie-dye, saying that “ISU students love to tie-dye.”

Miller added that while the craft shop typically sees anywhere from 20 to 50 people come through a day, she would love to see more.

“Come on down,” she said. “It’s the funnest place on campus!”

