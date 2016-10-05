GET MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: DISCOUNT SERVICES FOR ISU STUDENTS

By

It’s no secret that tuition is not cheap. Although ISU does cost less than many other schools, students still pay a pretty penny to attend. While tuition obviously pays for classes, students can take comfort in the fact that there’s much more they can gain from being a student at ISU.

Most students know that with their Bengal ID card, they have free access to Reed Gym.

This includes access to the weight room, track, swimming pool, rock climbing wall and anything else Reed Gym has to offer.

Many students also know they can attend any movie at the Bengal Theater for free, and a guest can attend for only $2.

But those are only a few benefits that full-time students with a valid Bengal ID can enjoy for free and/or at a discounted price.

Students also get discount prices on both cosmetology and dental hygiene services when they attend the respective schools on campus. Students can get a haircut or a teeth cleaning for significantly lower prices than normal.

If students are concerned about their health, they can go to the Student Health Center for free.

In addition, students can take advantage of ISU’s free personal counseling, career counseling and career testing.

In the SUB, students also get discounted prices at the craft shop and the game center, where students can bowl or play billiards for less than five bucks.

For students with children, ISU’s Early Learning Center offers discounted prices on child care.

For adventurous students, the Outdoor Adventure Center offers discounted prices on rentals and trips.

Students also have full access to the library, where they can find many useful archives and books for their classes.

Many students don’t know that their tuition and fees also pays for tutoring.

Students can go to the Student Success Center in the Rendezvous building to be set up with a tutor for virtually any of their classes.

Students can also attend virtually any activity put on by ISU or ISU sponsored clubs for free such as dances, bingo, athletic events such as football games and game nights.

There’s no doubt tuition is expensive, but it may seem just a little more reasonable when students consider the additional services they’re getting out of it.

