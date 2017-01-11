FORMER STUDENT UNION DIRECTOR HOSPITALIZED

Posted By: The Bengal Online January 11, 2017

Bengal Staff

Greg Anderson, who served 28 years as assistant director and director of Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building, has been hospitalized in Idaho Falls, reportedly after suffering a stroke on December 31st. After retiring from ISU, Anderson worked at the Bank of Idaho and also served as Mayor of Pocatello from 1998 to 2002. The latest media report over the weekend listed Anderson in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Update: Greg Anderson has since died.

