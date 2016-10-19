FOOTBALL RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Tanner Sucher

Staff Writer

The Manu family is the definition of a football family and senior Taison Manu is just one of many branches of the Manu football tree. His father, Tony Manu, and uncle, Ron, played football at ISU while his uncle, James Manu, played football at Air Force while another uncle, Ma’a Tanuvasa, made it to the NFL playing six season with Denver Broncos and one season with both the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers.

Manu’s younger brother, Avery, is a freshman playing at the University of Washington while his cousin, Tyler, plays at Yale and younger brother, Aren, is a senior at Highland High School with plans of playing at the collegiate level.

“Football has been a means of success for our family,” Manu said. “It has put my cousins through college and it has really defined our family.”

Manu’s career, like all of his brothers, started at Highland High School in Pocatello. Manu was a four-year letterwinner in both football and basketball, but his real talent was on the football field.

Manu led the Rams to a state championship his freshman season, and a semifinals appearance his sophomore season.

Manu was named Defensive Player of the Year for District 5/6 and earned All-State honors his senior season. Manu wanted something bigger than the Big Sky.

“Idaho State was actually the last place I wanted to go,” Manu said. “I wanted to get out of Pocatello. Idaho State ended up being my best option though, and I’m glad I made the decision to come here, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Staying in Pocatello, Manu can watch his younger brother come up through the ranks in Highland head coach, Gino Mariani’s system, just as he did so many years ago.

“I hope my brother goes here,” Manu said in an interview prior to the season. “It would be cool for ISU and my family.”

Just like his father, Manu shined during his freshman season. In his first game as a Bengal, Manu had 13 tackles in a game against Sacramento State.

Manu appeared in 10 games and had 10 or more tackles in five separate occasions. He finished second on the team with 77 tackles and was named to the College Sports Journal Freshman All-American team and was an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

“The best part about attending Idaho State actually wasn’t on the football field,” Manu said. “It’s the friends and relationships I have made.”

During his junior season, Manu tallied 110 tackles while starting all 12 games. His success was rewarded with a Third Team All-Conference award, but was sidelined during what was supposed to be his senior season due to a broken foot.

Manu ended up missing his senior season. Now in his redshirt senior season, Manu is leaving his legacy to the Manu family tree.

After this season, he plans to finally leave his hometown.

“I plan to move far from Pocatello. I’m going to move to Europe after college and travel the world for two years.”

