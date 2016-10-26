FIVE HORRIFYING HAUNTED HOUSES O VISIT THIS HALLOWEEN

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

5. Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror, Idaho Falls

Dr. Slaughter’s is a classic haunted house that’s perfect for those who are easily scared. It’s scary without being overly terrifying, and they have a no-touch rule. Its admission price also supports the D.A.R.E. program.

General admission is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m., and it’s open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

4. Grandstand of Terror, Blackfoot

Put together by the Blackfoot Community Players, this spook alley in the grandstands of the Blackfoot Fairgrounds features freaks, clowns and ghosts played primarily by student actors. They also offer a Zombie Lazer Apocalypse attraction.

Both attractions are $10 general admission and are open from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

3. The Haunted Mill, Teton

Located in an actual historic flour mill, this haunted house is one of the scariest Idaho has to offer.

Guests are given a truly terrifying tour through all four levels of the mill as well as the grounds, including the mine. Awash in local ghost legends such as the Lady in White and the Miller Mine, this attraction is perfect for those looking for true terror.

Tickets are $10, and the mill is open from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays or midnight on weekends.

2. The Theatre of the Lost Souls, Shelley

This attraction takes guests through the 100-year-old Virginia Theatre in Shelley, which is said to be truly haunted. The local lore, combined with the fact that the theatre eerily has many old features from its very beginning, makes this haunted house worth a stop on the terror train.

The team of The Theatre of the Lost Souls also recently bought what was once an old hospital next to the Virginia Theatre and has now opened The Hospital of the Lost Souls.

Tickets for both attractions are $9 Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday and Saturday. They are open from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and until 11 p.m. weekends, but the weekend before Halloween they are open until 1 a.m.

1. The Haunted Mansions of Albion, Albion

Regarded by many as the scariest haunted house in Idaho, a visit to The Haunted Mansions of Albion is a must for all those looking to be truly petrified this Halloween. Located in what was once a college, this haunt features such terrifying places as the House of Clowns and the Zombie Academy.

Albion is so determined to be the best and scariest haunted house, they hold auditions every year to ensure that all their workers are truly terrifying.

However, tickets to Albion are a little more pricey at $20 a person. They are also only open Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight. However, they will also be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween night.



