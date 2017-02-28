FALSE ALARM? ISU ALERT PROMPTS LOCKDOWN IN FRAZIER HALL

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

The phones of ISU students lit up with emails and calls carrying an unnerving message on Monday afternoon. A person carrying what appeared to be a gun case had been spotted on the north side of Frazier Hall. The university’s website donned a bright red banner with the words “ACTIVE SHOOTER” prefacing the warning.

The email and call sent out by the ISU Alert system carried the same message. “ISU Alert: Public Safety has received a report of a person seen carrying a gun case on the north side of Frazier Hall on Monday, February 27. Be prepared to run, hide, fight.”

Students both on and off campus began texting and calling friends and family to see what was going on. Kryshawna Muse, an ISU senior, was in the Pond Student Union Building when she got a text from her cousin asking where she was.

“She told me what was going on; I was freaked out,” Muse said. She immediately left the campus and didn’t listen to the Bengal Alerts voicemail until she was back at home. “I felt bad for all the kids that live on campus, I’d be scared,” she said. “It was pretty upsetting the school was still open but the message said to run, hide or fight.”

Levi Gribas was working in the communication lab in Frazier Hall when professor Karen Hartman came in to warn him of the situation. Frazier Hall went into lockdown. Classroom doors were quickly locked and lights shut off.

“It was a little unnerving to be in the building,” Gribas said. “I have never actually been in a situation like that so I wasn’t quite sure how to react.”

The Bengal reached out to the department of Marketing and Communications during the event. Assistant Director of Public Relations Andy Taylor said that the university was monitoring the situation.

A little over half an hour after the first message from Bengal Alerts came another.

“ISU Alert: All Clear. The report of an individual carrying a gun case can not [sic] be substantiated at this time. Normal operations to resume. Pocatello Police Department will continue their building checks as a precautionary measure.”

In a press release, the Office of Marketing and Communications said that an individual matching the description could not be located. It is ISU protocol to issue emergency alerts immediately if the situation is deemed credible. Director of Public Safety Lewis Eakins was unavailable for comment.

