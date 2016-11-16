EXCEL! TWO ISU PROGRAMS RECOGNIZED FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

ISU’s cosmetology and radiographic sciences programs recently received academic excellence recognitions from the Community for Accredited Online Schools, a college accreditation information website.

CFAOS ranked the cosmetology program as second in the nation and the radiologic technologist program as fourth.

“We’re really honored by their including us on the list,” said Radiographic Science Program Director Christopher Wertz. “[Our program] has always been this good. It’s nice to finally get recognized for it.”

The rankings were split into two-year and four-year schools. Scores included factors such as cost and financial aid, graduation rates, number of programs and student-teacher ratios.

Information about ISU at large, including its inexpensive tuition and 16:1 student-teacher ratio, contributed to the ranking.

However, the individual programs’ ratios are even lower than the university’s. Radiographic science features an instructor for every 14 students, and cosmetology has 5 faculty members for the 40 students accepted each year.

Cosmetology, a College of Technology program, awards a 1.5 year advanced technical certificate and a half-year nail technology basic certificate.

The program met news of their recognition with excitement, said coordinator and instructor Rick Fuger.

“We were elated and very proud of being recognized for our accomplishments,” he said. “We want to thank everyone for helping us to achieve this ranking.”

Radiographic science is a bachelor’s degree program. Students apply after two years of prerequisites, then complete two years of radiology curriculum and clinical rotations.

As the national standard for radiologic technologists is an associate degree, the four-year degree sets ISU students apart, said assistant professor and Clinical Coordinator Wendy Mickelsen.

“Our graduates can leave here and go anywhere in the United States and be qualified,” she said. “Often, they’re for those higher-type positions, the managers, the supervisors, because of their baccalaureate degree … They’re not just an associate graduate that takes x-rays. They’re the leaders in the field.”

The cosmetology program schools students in hair styling and cutting, manicuring, makeup application and other beauty services. It boasts a 96.3 percent job placement rate. A hands-on approach defines both programs.

Cosmetology students provide a variety of beauty services to the community at the cosmetology center, which allows them to practice their skills on real clients.

“Our biggest strengths are having qualified educators who have had many years of experience in all facets of the Cosmetology industry,” Fuger said. “[We] give our students the time to gain confidence and one on one training to learn their skills.”

In the radiographic science program, small labs with x-ray simulations and one-on-one instruction prepare students to work with real patients. Then students complete 1,500 clinical hours, the most required of any healthcare program at ISU, according to Mickelsen.

Students work with various equipment, including top-of-the-line digital radiography equipment funded in part by a Kasiska Foundation grant.

Radiographic science faculty still works clinically, and students take courses from experts outside the program.

The program admits 21 students per year after they complete general education requirements and prerequisites like anatomy & physiology and medical terminology.

Cosmetology accepts 40 students per year. Potential students apply in the spring and fall.

The recognitions of academic excellence are posted online at AccreditedOnlineSchools.org, available to anyone who researches cosmetology and radiology programs.

“We wanted to highlight schools like Idaho State University, who are striving for excellence in education,” said Doug Jones, CEO of CFAOS, in a press release announcing the rankings. “These colleges offer an exceptional educational experience, upholding rigorous accreditation standards and showing an overall commitment to maximizing student success.”

Send to Kindle