DODGE CLAIMS ANOTHER PODIUM FINISH AT NOTRE DAME

Graysen Ludiker

Idaho State Sports Information

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jenica Dodge finished second among 203 runners at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Friday, Sept. 29. The senior completed the 5K layout of Burke Golf Course with a time of 17:04.8.

“She ran right about where we expected she would be,” said Head Cross Country Coach Nate Houle. “She ran a lot of that race by herself. I think had she been in the bigger race she could have posted an even better time.”

Samantha Johnston returned to the lineup after missing the MSU-Bozeman Running Company Invite and finished second for the Bengals. She was 37th overall with an 18:13.4 finish. Less than a second later, Ashley Sondag crossed the line in 39th.

Freshmen Reagan Badger and Katie Weedn both finished before the 18:40 mark in 46th and 72nd respectively.

The women’s team finished fourth overall with 190 points and a 1:33.5 spread. Northern Iowa won the meet with 86 points. Temple and Saint Louis finished second and third with 137 and 186 points respectively.

Sophomores Joseph Simmons and Joseph Petty led the way for Idaho State in the men’s five-mile race. Simmons finished 22nd with a time of 25:21.8 and Petty crossed the line seven seconds later in 28th.

Seconds later, Jesse Allen finished 34th ahead of Wyatt Didericksen who claimed 40th with a 25:39.1 finish. Ricky Kuciemba rounded out the scoring for the Bengals with a 26:06.5, 65th-place finish.

The men’s race featured 156 runners and 19 teams. Idaho State placed sixth with 161 points and a 0:44.7 spread. Temple topped the standings with 75 points and Saint Louis and St. Mary’s (Cal.) claimed podium finishes with 110 and 144 points respectively.

After losing a significant number of upperclassmen last season, Idaho State has depended on its young student-athletes to progress quickly.

“I think a lot of our young girls went right out there and were contending early on,” Houle said. “There isn’t a lot of difference between our under and upper classmen on the guy’s side either.”

The Bengals travel to Cedar City, Utah for the Color Country Invitational next weekend before returning home for the Idaho State Invitational on Oct. 14.

Send to Kindle