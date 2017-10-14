DODGE AND ALLEN LEAD ISU TO VICTORY AT THE IDAHO STATE INVITATIONAL

Graysen Ludiker

Idaho State University Sports Information

POCATELLO, Idaho – The ISU women’s cross country team won the Idaho State Invitational with a perfect score of 15 points after Jenica Dodge claimed the overall victory at Centennial Course on Saturday, Oct. 14. The ISU men also earned the team title following Jesse Allen‘s record-setting performance.

“I expected the win in the women’s race,” said Head Cross Country Coach Nate Houle. “The men’s win was impressive because there were some talented guys here that I recruited. For those that ran today, they did everything I asked for. I feel like our mentality is right on going into conference so if their bodies cooperate the sky is the limit.”

Women’s 5.6K

Dodge earned her second-overall victory of the season with a 22:18.3 finish in the first women’s 5.6K race at Centennial Course.

“I think the win wasn’t as important as learning how to run together as a group,” Dodge said. “You saw in our first lap, the top four were all together really well. I think my focus was more on getting those girls right behind me to work with me during those early parts of the race.”

Idaho State dominated the field, claiming seven of the first 10 positions. Ashley Sondag, Samantha Johnston and Rachel McGovern finished just under the 23-minute mark in 2-4 respectively.

A few moments later, a group of ISU freshmen containing Reagan Badger, Katie Weedn and Molly Olsen finished in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Idaho State earned the team victory in the Division I event with a perfect score of 15 points. Southern Utah finished second with 58 points.

The top-10 finishers in the women’s race will also represent the top-10, 5.6K times for women running at Centennial Course. The course record holder at the 5.6K distance is Dodge with a time of 22:18.3.

Men’s 5.6K

Allen finished the first lap near the front of the pack before overcoming BYU’s Noah Jacobs on the final ascent to claim the victory.

“He’s a mid-distance guy and to come out two weeks in a row and be not only our top guy, but the top guy in the race is huge,” Houle said. “Tip of the hat to him and the work he’s put in over the course of three years. He is one of the guys who is really dedicated and it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.”

Allen finished the 5.6K with 18:35.6 on the clock, setting the sixth-fastest time recorded at Centennial Course.

“I thought that was kind of cool,” Allen said. “I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m not really after that. I’m focused on team objectives and what Nate is trying to do and sometimes that comes with it I guess.”

Wyatt Didericksen led the Bengals in the first lap and finished third overall at the 18:47.1 mark. Freshman Garrett Condelario recorded another top-10 finish in ninth, finishing the race with a time of 19:18.3.

Kyle DeGraaff and Ricky Kuciemba earned the final two scoring positions for ISU in 18th and 19th. They finished around the 19:50 mark just ahead of teammate Joseph Petty, who crossed the line in 20th.

Big Sky Championships Near

The regular season is over and the Bengals turn their focus to the Big Sky Conference Championships. The conference championships will be hosted by Weber State in Riverdale, Utah on Oct. 28.

