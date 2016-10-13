CRACKING THE GLASS CEILING: WOMEN STILL UNDERREPRESENTED IN POLITICS

By

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

Even as the United States makes huge advancements in many social and political arenas, progress in women’s political representation inches forward.

Congress features a record-breaking 19.4 percent women, the country has never elected a female president and state legislatures average 24 percent female. Government in Idaho, at almost 28 percent female, beats the national average.

Progress is slow, but women’s inclusion is important, said Mashaal Hijazi, ASISU’s director of diversity and inclusion.

“It adds a constructive diversity,” she said. “Not only does a government made up of women create policy to encompass their female counterparts that are governed by this government, but it adds a whole new perspective on ideas.”

Women’s inclusion in policy-making spaces adds a crucial dimension to discussion, said Idaho state senator Abby Lee.

“Having diverse views is critical in developing public policy,” said Lee, who represents Idaho’s ninth district.

“While women bring a perspective based on gender experiences, they also bring a perspective based upon their life and professional experiences, that are individual, and not always gender-specific.”

She said she has also observed a different, more civil tone in debate when women are involved, which is appreciated in and often missing from productive policy discussions.

No one problem can sufficiently explain women’s underrepresentation. Experts blame the gap on barriers like inadequate financial support, voters’ perceptions of women’s roles, undesirable media coverage of candidates and a lack of female role models in high positions.

Lee noted an increasingly negative political climate as a discouraging factor, as well as the difficulties of leaving families and jobs while serving at the Capitol.

Idaho ranks 17th in the nation for women’s representation, with 29 of 105 members of the legislature being female. While the percentage is not as high as it’s been in the past, the state makes slow and mostly steady progress each year.

“The glass ceiling in Idaho is not as thick as it used to be,” said Mark Nye, an Idaho representative from Pocatello. “I think we’ve had some wonderful candidates over the years, and we should have more.”

He noted minority leader Michelle Stennis, former mayor of Pocatello Donna Boe and others as influential female politicians in Idaho.

Nye’s wife, Eva, served on Pocatello’s City Council for 14 years.

While state and national legislatures struggle to reach significant proportions of women to men in their bodies, this year Idaho State University’s student government acts as a model of women’s inclusion.

ASISU senate is almost balanced between genders, and the president and vice president are both women. The executive cabinet is predominantly female.

“It’s easy to just think about your own perspective when making decisions, and it can be sometimes difficult to hear other people’s perspectives,” said Makayla Muir, ASISU president.

“Having that equal split really helps to give everyone a perspective on the senate so that voices aren’t being diminished.”

Making all voices heard was so important to Muir, she said, that she worked with others this summer to create the director of diversity and inclusion position. Hijazi, the appointed director, represents women, LGBTQ students, veterans and any other groups underrepresented on campus.

ISU has elected nine female student body presidents since 1949. The senate’s gender makeup has ranged from five to 12 women in the past seven years.

Dez Ruiz, ASISU vice president, said people need to get involved in their communities to improve representation.

“It’s still possible for you to be a leader and to instill change in your community, even without a position and even without a title. I am a huge advocate for getting involved and really making a difference in what you do, whether it’s student government or a small club,” she said. “Not everyone is a die-hard lover of politics, but there is a passion that you can find that will help better your community.”

Lee and Nye both encouraged involvement at every level, whether in city councils, school boards, student government or supporting others’ campaigns.

Women can, and should, run for every position, according to Nye.

“There’s that old saying, ‘The woman who rocks the cradle, ends up making the world,’” Nye said. “I think more and more, women make the world and don’t just rock the cradle.”

Send to Kindle