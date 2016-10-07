CONTRA DANCE IN POCATELLO

By

Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will teach and call the dances, with the fabulous Wild Coyotes providing the live music. Saturday, October 8th from 7:30 to 10:00 pm at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N Garfield (behind Pocatello High School).

The Wild Coyotes, from Pocatello in southeast Idaho, bring you a program spanning a wide variety of traditional American roots styles. The Coyotes play music from the old time, classic and contemporary folk, and cowboy genres set to classic old-time string band instrumentation with wonderful vocals. The Wild Coyotes include Carrie Bean (bass, vocals), Vince Crofts (fiddle, mandolin, vocals) and Rick McCracken (old-time banjo, vocals).

Contra dancing, an American dance tradition which evolved in New England and Appalachia from English and French country dancing, is great fun, wonderful exercise, and a tremendous way to make new friends while hearing toe-tapping tunes from the Appalachian mountains, Celtic lands, Northern Europe, New England, and Canada.

More info about contra dancing in Pocatello:

New dancers are always welcome! If you are new to contra dancing, please arrive before 7:30 for the beginners’ session.

Are you an experienced dancer? Please come to the beginners’ session to help the new dancers learn. Thank you!

Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

Contra dancing is a very fun and simple dance style with roots in English country dancing. All dances and moves are taught, and the caller continues to call the dance as long as necessary (so there’s nothing to memorize).

This is a smoke-free, alcohol-free environment. You’re welcome to come alone, or bring a partner; in contra dancing, it’s common to change partners after each dance. Soft-soled shoes and comfortable, light-weight clothes (layers) are recommended; this is great exercise as well as being incredibly fun, and you get warmed up pretty fast! Treats to share during the break are always appreciated.

Children who enjoy dancing and can follow the spoken directions are welcome to come; smaller ones are too, if they are under the close supervision of a guardian (small ones running around the dance floor can be dangerous to themselves and to the dancers).

Sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

To learn more about the Wild Coyotes, please visit their webpage at http://wildcoyotes-stringband.com/

