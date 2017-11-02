COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

The crock pot is the college student’s best friend. It’s the fire-and-forget weapon of the kitchen. Zippy chuck is one of my favorite SUPER easy meals to make, and it tastes great. Not too expensive, and you can buy a large roast on sale and cut it down, and keep the smaller roasts in the freezer. Serve it with warm tortillas, fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

Ingredients

Approx. 3/4 lb. Chuck Roast

1 Jar of Your Favorite Salsa

2 Cloves Minced Garlic

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Recipe

Just thaw out the meat if necessary, combine it all together and cook on high for about 2 hours. After that, it can sit for as long as needed, just be sure to switch your crock pot to warm. Serve on top of warm tortillas for some super easy homemade street tacos. Fresh lime and cilantro just makes it better. Fresh pico de gallo would also be very welcome on top of these babies.

