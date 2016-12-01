COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS: THANKSGIVING PIE

Jenna Crowe

In the tradition of a feast, Thanksgiving yields many leftovers. Chef Sandra Lee from Food Network provides a perfect solution with her recipe, Thanksgiving Pie. This recipe not only tastes like your Thanksgiving meal from the day before, but it also gets rid of all those pesky leftovers that can hang around your fridge for weeks. There’s really only five minutes of work that goes into this, so it’s a perfect recipe for any amateur cook. If you don’t have access to an oven, it’s a great meal to make with your family after the feast is over.

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 cups chopped roasted turkey

1 cup country bread stuffing

One 10-ounce package frozen corn, thawed

1/2 cup pan drippings

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 cups leek mashed potatoes, warmed

Directions

Begin preheating the oven to 350 degrees, then spray an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

While the oven is preheating, mix in a large bowl the turkey, stuffing, corn, pan drippings and parsley.

Pour into the baking dish and smooth out the top. Cover with the mashed potatoes, making sure to get it completely covered.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling and the top is lightly browned. Let it rest for 5 minutes, then dig in!

Makes four servings.

Recipe copyright Sandra Lee, 2011.

