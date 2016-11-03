COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS: EASY ONE-POT MARINARA SAUCE

Andrew Crighton

News Editor

I found this recipe online at gimmesomeoven.com and was blown away. It’s super simple, uses only one pan and made one of the best tomato sauces I’ve ever tasted. You can simply have it over pasta with some meatballs, but the options are unlimited. Use it to take your lasagna to the next level, puree it for amazing pizza or chicken parmesan.

It doesn’t make a lot, so if you plan on a large group or leftovers, double or maybe even triple the recipe.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, peeled and slivered (or minced)

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes or 2 lbs. fresh Roma tomatoes

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 large sprig of fresh basi

Recipe

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring frequently, until fragrant. Add in the tomatoes, red pepper flakes, salt, oregano and black pepper, and stir to combine. Add the sprig of fresh basil on top of the sauce, and use a spoon to gently press it below the surface.

Continue cooking until the sauce reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low and continue to let the sauce simmer for about 15 minutes or until the oil on the surface is a deep orange. It will be reduced and thickened. Discard the sprig of basil, and season the sauce with additional salt and pepper if needed. After 15 minutes, the sauce will be ready to eat.

I like my sauce thick, so I cooked mine for a total of 30 minutes. With the sauce that thick, it coats the pasta and doesn’t leave liquid at the bottom of the plate. If you plan on reducing it further down, I highly recommend doubling the recipe. (Serves 2)

