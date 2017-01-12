COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS: BEST MUFFINS

Andrew Crighton

News Editor

This recipe has been the go-to in my house since before I can remember. It creates light and fluffy muffins that are super easy to customize with a little bit of flavored extract added to the batter, topped with glaze and sliced almonds, or sprinkle berries or chocolate chips into the batter after dishing into a muffin pan.

Recipe:

2 Cups Flour

3 Teaspoons Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon Salt

¼ Cup Butter

¼ Cup Vegetable Shortening

½ Cup Sugar

1 Egg

1 Cup Milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a muffin tin. Assemble the batter according to the “Muffin Method”. Add all dry ingredients (except sugar) in a bowl and stir to combine. In a separate bowl, add sugar, egg, and milk, stir to combine. Melt butter and shortening in microwave, then mix into bowl of liquid ingredients.

Pour liquid into dry ingredients and mix just enough to bring into a batter. Over mixing will create tough and chewy muffins. Dish batter evenly in prepared muffin pan; sprinkle chocolate chips or berries on top at this time. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the tops are golden brown. Cool in the pan, and then remove.

