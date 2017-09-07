COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

Cocktails are a huge and exciting world that you can enter once you turn 21. Yes, I am fully aware that everyone has made a screwdriver or vodka cranberry during their freshman year of college – or highschool, I don’t judge- but that is not the same as when you actually get into mixology.

When you are able to walk into the liquor store and browse the shelves, the different bottles start to turn into ingredients, not just 750 milliliters of party.

That’s how I came up with this sweet little number. It’s tiki in every sense of the word. Fruity, sweet, complex flavors, served over crushed ice; but most importantly, strong.

Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.

Mango-Melon Mixer

5 oz orange mango juice (I like the stuff from Costco)

3 oz vodka

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz Midori

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Juice from 1 fresh lemon

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake until chilled and strain into a cup of crushed ice. Garnish with a maraschino cherry, the real kind, no neon red corn syrup soaked crap. Believe me, it makes a difference.

