COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

It’s officially winter. The first real snowfall happened earlier this week and it is COLD outside, all throughout the day. There is nothing worse than getting off of a long day of work or classes, and then driving home in your still frozen car or waiting in the blistering cold for a ride.

There is only one course of action, create a drink that warms you up, down to the toes. Hot buttered rum has got your back there. This drink is delicious, festive and warms you up in two ways. This recipe has two parts. The first is to make the spiced butter, and then how to use it in the cocktail.

Spiced Butter Recipe

1 stick salted butter, softened

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch ground cloves

Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and use the back of a spoon to mash them together until they are thoroughly combined. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap.

Hot Buttered Rum Recipe

2 tablespoons spiced butter mix

2 oz dark rum

6 oz boiling water

Whipped cream

Place the spiced butter in the bottom of a preheated mug. Pour in the boiling water and stir until dissolved. Pour in the rum and top with whipped cream. You can still enjoy this drink if you don’t consume alcohol, just omit the rum.

Once the butter mix has been made the hardest part about this recipe is boiling the water. In addition to being a delicious drink, it can extremely good for a sore throat, although you should probably remove the rum for that use as well.

