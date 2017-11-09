COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

Now that it is November we are thoroughly into fall. It’s dark at 5:30 p.m. and bone chilling outside in the early hours. You know what that means? You need something fun and festive to warm you up. The apricot blossom is a fun drink that combines some unique flavors. It is quite tasty. Make up a couple to serve your guests for Thanksgiving, or your upcoming Friendsgiving event. It is sure to impress whoever you have over.

Ingredients

5 Fresh Mint Leaves

1/4 oz Simple Syrup

1 1/2 oz Brewed and Chilled Orange Spiced Tea

1 oz Gold Rum

1/2 Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 Apricot Brandy

Recipe

Muddle four of the mint leaves and simple syrup in the bottom of your cocktail shaker. Muddle until the mint is crushed well. Add the remaining ingredients, fill with ice and shake until chilled. Serve in a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with remaining mint leaves.

Editor’s Note: Alcohol does not actually warm you up; it dilates your blood vessels causing your body to lose heat faster. Don’t drink to stay warm, dress to stay warm.

