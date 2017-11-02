COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

The daiquiri has unfortunately been the subject of an extreme makeover campaign; one that was sadly quite effective. The classic daiquiri was invented in 1948, and was a product of its time. Just a few ingredients, well balanced and more about being able to taste each flavor and enjoying how they combine to make a distinct cocktail. It was the same campaign that the margarita has suffered. Most of the time if you order a daiquiri pool side, which is its natural habitat, you would likely receive a sickeningly sweet slushee of sorts. It might even be strawberry, mango or blackberry; but in reality it’s just fake flavor and enough sugar to cover the taste of the cheap alcohol they put in it. Get ready for a hangover if you have more than one.

The daiquiri is so classic in fact, that at many places making one is the interview for a bartender.

Much like chefs who are just asked to cook an egg, it is something that is very simple but very easy to mess up. Learn what makes a good daiquiri and you will understand the mechanics of mixology. That’s something that every bartender knows.

Ingredients

2 oz Gold Rum

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

Recipe

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

