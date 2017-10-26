COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

The white russian is a great after dinner cocktail, and is also a great first time drink. The white russian is simply one thing: yummy. Coffee and cream have been a great combination since they were both available. What could possibly be better than putting booze in it? Nothing.

White russians have a bad connotation of being a chick drink; but I have been over that before.

If it tastes good, drink it, that’s all that matters. Also, The Dude drank white russians, and I think that speaks for itself.

Recipe

2/3 oz Coffee Liqueur (Kahlua)

1 2/3 oz Vodka

1 oz Heavy Cream

Pour coffee liqueur and vodka into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice. Float fresh cream on top and stir slowly.

These cocktails, while delicious, are also extremely bad for you. Heavy cream and alcohol? Sounds like a waistline’s worst nightmare to me.

You can use milk instead of heavy cream to cut back on the calories. In for a penny, in for a pound though (pun very intended), so go full bore and use the cream. Life is short, enjoy the silky deliciousness of a white russian.

