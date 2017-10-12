COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

The cosmo gets a bad rap. If you conducted a random poll and asked what a ‘chick drink’ is, the cosmo would most likely be the first answer you would get. If not, it would be in the top three.

That is a real shame. The cosmo in actuality is a great drink that has a unique flavor combination. Cranberry is an underrated ingredient that is usually reserved for Thanksgiving and if your pee starts to burn. It is a great change from your everyday flavors, adding lime juice is just a plus.

The only advice I would give when making this recipe is to use Ocean Spray brand juice cocktail. The store brands are usually not as bright red colored. If you used store brand, like I did for this photo, your drink will come out a dark red-ish, brown. Not the nice pink color you expect from this classic drink.

A final note. There are no chick drinks, there are no guy drinks; only ones that do and don’t taste good to you. If you like cranberry, lime, orange and vodka than order a cosmo.

Recipe

1 ½ oz Vodka

1 oz Cranberry Juice Cocktail

½ oz Triple Sec

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Lime Wheel

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake for 15-20 second, strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a very thin lime wheel.

