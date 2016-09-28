CHLOE HIRST SHOWS HER STRIPES BOTH IN CLASSROOM AND ON THE COURT

By

Chloe Hirst claims that she couldn’t have done this without her parents supporting her throughout her entire journey.

That journey has consisted of a full-ride scholarship to a division one school to play volleyball, two Big Sky All-Academic awards and the makings of a bright future.

“They’re supportive in whatever I do,” said Hirst. “They’re kind of like the team parents, and we even eat dinner at their house after the NAU game.”

Her parents are also the ones who got Hirst involved in water skiing, which is a talent that runs in her family.

“I’ve been water skiing since I was a baby,” said Hirst. “My dad literally held me while he skied.”

Along with water skiing, Hirst also loves seafood and has an amazing skill for staying organized, which is something that she believes makes her unique.

While she can only play volleyball at ISU for two more years, Hirst plans to keep volleyball in her life after graduation.

“I do have plans to coach, maybe for a club,” said Hirst.

Hirst started playing volleyball on a club team when she was 12, and her love of volleyball continued throughout high school when she started to play at Wood Cross High School.

“I think not everyone can be a student-athlete, because it’s hard to keep everything in balance,” Hirst said.

Hirst has played for the ISU volleyball team for 4 years, this year as one of the outside hitters, but her first year on the team was cut short due to an injury during practice.

“I broke my left foot during my very first practice,” said Hirst.

While she was unable to play, Hirst still traveled with the team and was able to keep score from the sidelines and shag balls. As the season and her recovery period continued, she was able to practice some of her passes as well.

Now, Hirst has risen from the ashes and has become a major asset to her team.

2015 was Hirst’s breakout season.

In 2015 alone, she was third on the team in kills, while setting career records in kills, attempts, hitting percentage, assists, service aces, digs, blocks and points.

In addition, she was named to the Wyoming Invite All-Tournament Team.

Throughout her time at ISU, Hirst has created many lasting friendships with her teammates.

“I love hanging out with my team, because my team [members] are my friends,” said Hirst.

Off of the court, Hirst has risen to the top in the classroom as well.

While in high school, she was on the honor roll all four years and this academic excellence has continued in college as Hirst has been named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team in both 2014 and 2015.

Hirst is currently pursuing a major in physical education with an emphasis in exercise science, and plans to add a minor, however, she has not chosen a minor yet.

“I’ve always loved the body and how it works,” said Hirst. “Anatomy classes were always my favorite.”

After finishing her years at ISU, Hirst plans to continue with her schooling, planning to earn her master’s degree in athletic training.

