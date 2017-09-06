BOOTHS AND BENGALS: WELCOME BACK ORANGE AND BLACK KICKS OFF SCHOOL YEAR

Madison Shumway

Life Editor

Walking up to the Old Town Pavilion on Monday, August 28, one could hear the sounds of prize wheels being spun, bravely off-key karaoke covers of pop songs, and the voices of hundreds of ISU students and Pocatello community members receiving free shirts, stickers and other orange and black swag.

Business booths and Bengals fill the Pavilion annually for the Welcome Back Orange and Black Event, a school-year kickoff that connects university students and staff with the community at large.

“ISU is one of Pocatello’s biggest highlights and it’s absolutely important for the two to support each other,” said Dez Ruiz, ASISU vice president. “ISU can’t be as successful without Pocatello’s support, whether that’s the community coming out to football games, or the community getting involved in the I Love ISU scholarship campaign.”

On Monday, that relationship of mutual support made for a spirited display, with school colors and Bengal tigers peeking out from behind informational pamphlets and sign-up sheets. Dozens of local businesses, from banks to fast-food restaurants, set up booths at the event.

Mackenzie River, McDonald’s and Domino’s provided free food, soup, beverages and pizza, respectively. Many others handed out candy along with other themed swag.

Many businesses also held raffle drawings. The big prizes of the night included a reserved ISU parking pass, a $1,000 Jensen Jewelers gift certificate, a bike from Portneuf Health Trust and Barrie’s Ski and Sports and a Bengal-emblazoned Honda Ruckus from Idaho Central Credit Union.

Zak Macpherson, a mechanical engineering major in his second year at ISU, was the lucky winner of the Ruckus—and an iPad the following Wednesday at SAB Bingo.

“It was a huge surprise,” he said. “It was the biggest prize I have ever won, and it ended up being the start of a lucky week.”

While some booths handed out prizes, others distributed information valuable for students and community members living near campus. Southeastern Idaho Public Health had a slew of health information pamphlets and toothbrushes, while Street Wise River Wise and VisitPocatello.com gave out trail maps and plans for future nature projects.

Representatives from the League of Women Voters helped students register to vote. With an election coming up November 7, with Mayor Brian Blad up for reelection, it’s important for students to get involved in the democratic process, they emphasized.

And why? Said League member and ISU student Molly Draben, “They can make a difference!”

Blad himself made an appearance at Welcome Back Orange and Black, along with Chubbuck mayor Kevin England. The two mayors drew names for the raffle prizes.

Announcing at the event was KORR 104 personality Kelly Martinez, an ISU alumnus.

Martinez, a lifelong Idaho resident, emphasized the importance of connecting the university and the community and said he’s glad to do his part at the event each year.

“I believe it’s our obligation to support a university and get behind it. The CommUniversity concept, that’s amazing,” he said. “Our community isn’t effective without our university; our university isn’t effective without community. You’ve got to bring them both together. It was easy to support… It’s easy to get behind something you believe in.”

Send to Kindle