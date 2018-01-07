BENGALS TAKE DOWN NAU 75-55 FOR FIRST CONFERENCE WIN

Jenna Larson

Idaho State University Sports Information

POCATELLO, Idaho – The Idaho State women’s basketball team picked up its first conference win with a commanding 75-55 win at Northern Arizona Saturday evening at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

“This was a great team win today,” Head Coach Seton Sobolewski. “We are really happy about the adjustments we were able to make between the Southern Utah game and this game.”

Four players finished in double-figures led by junior forward Grace Kenyon with 18 points. Sophomore guard Estefania Ors added 16 points off 4-of-7 from three, while senior guard Brooke Blair and sophomore guard Dora Goles finished with 14 and 12, respectively. Goles also added a team-high five assists.

Idaho State (9-5, 1-2 BSC) took the early following a layup from Kenyon at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter, but NAU’s Kenna McDavis responded with a trey to give the Lumberjacks the lead. Northern Arizona (4-11, 1-3 BSC) held a three-point lead, 10-7, with 4:35 remaining, but the Bengals finished on an 8-1 run, including a last-second half-court basket from Ors, to take a four-point lead to start the second quarter.

Ors’ last-second trey started a fire for the Bengals as they put together a 20-point second-quarter while limiting the ‘Jacks to just 10 points. Idaho State forced five turnovers on the ‘Jacks and limited NAU to just 30 percent shooting from the floor in the second quarter. By halftime, the Bengals had secured a 14-point lead, 35-21.

Idaho State never looked back as it shot 53 percent in the second half while out-rebounding the Lumberjacks 18-10. The Bengals netted 40 points in the final two quarters and led by as many as 29 early in the final quarter. ISU cruised to the 75-55 win to secure its first conference win.

Northern Arizona was led by Kenna McDavis with 16 points and seven rebounds while Kaprice Boston added 10 points.

Idaho State is back home Thursday, Jan. 11 against North Dakota at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.

