BENGALS EARN FIRST HOME VICTORY WITH 1-0 WIN OVER MONTANA

Jenna Larson

Idaho State University Sports Information

POCATELLO, Idaho – Makena Bambei‘s third goal of the season lifted Idaho State to its third win in a 1-0 victory over Montana at Davis Field Friday afternoon. Idaho State improved to 2-1-0 in Big Sky Conference play and 3-8-0 overall while Montana fell to 6-5-1 with an even conference record at 1-1-0.

“The biggest difference about today is they believed all the way through that game,” Head Coach Allison Gibson said.

Just past the 22nd minute of the first period, Bambei passed ahead to Brooke Kortekaas who centered the ball near the top of the penalty box. Bambei tapped once, turned and netted a left-footed shot in the top right corner over the outstretched hand of Montana goalkeeper Claire Howard. The Bengals maintained the lead to secure their second straight Big Sky Conference win.

“[Makena Bambei] has just found a new level,” Gibson said. “A completely new level, and it’s just come from inside. The great thing about it is, she’s bringing players with her.”

Each team came out firing with Montana holding an edge at 11 shots to Idaho State’s seven. Both sides recorded two shots on goal in the first half with Idaho State’s coming from Michaela Didericksen and Bambei.

Montana surged in the second half, recording 13 shots with three on goal as ISU stacked its defensive half of the pitch. Idaho State shot just three times.

Senior goalkeeper Shawna Hennings took control late in the game in the second period. She ended the match with five saves, but was more impressive in her ability to attack passes entering the box before a shot could be made.

Bambei led the Bengals with four shots and the only goal. Didericksen shot twice with ISU’s only other shot on goal. Paige Smith, Kortekaas and Rachel Brownell each registered one shot.

Idaho State returns to Davis Field to host Portland State at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

