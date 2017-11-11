BENGALS DROP SEASON OPENER AT ARIZONA STATE

Steven Schaack

Idaho State University Sports Information

POCATELLO, Idaho – The Idaho State men’s basketball team lost 94-74 to Arizona State on Friday evening at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Jacob McCord led the Bengals in scoring with 18 points on 6-10 shooting. He added five rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

“McCord played pretty good,” Idaho State coach Bill Evans said.

Novak Topalovic had 13 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists. Geno Luzcando had 10 points.

Idaho State shot 44 percent from the field while ASU shot 52 percent. The Bengals were 9-24 from the three-point line and the Sun Devils was 9-30. The Bengals were 13-23 from the free throw line and ASU was 17-26. Idaho State was out rebounded 41-29.

“We couldn’t keep anyone in front of us,” Evans said. “We couldn’t keep them out of the lane. That was the key to the game”

The game was close early as the Bengals led 8-4 four minutes in following a 3-pointer by Gary Chivichyan. Arizona State then went on an 18-2 run to take a 22-10 lead with 10:39 left in the first half.

Later in the half, the Bengals hit three 3-pointers to come back and tie the game at 28 with 6:27 left until the break. McCord hit 2 three’s and Balint Mocsan hit a three during the run.

After ISU tied the game at 28, the Sun Devils went on a 23-5 run to lead 51-33 at halftime.

Idaho State got no closer than 17 points in the second half at 89-72 with 2:44 left in the game.

Idaho State returns home to host Utah Valley on Tuesday, November 14 at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.

