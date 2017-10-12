BENGAL PRIDE, IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

October 20-22 is family weekend at Idaho State University. Get ready for an influx in traffic and campus activity, as well as events taking place throughout the weekend. A university tradition, family weekend is a chance to spread Bengal pride past students and into the families that support them.

In order to receive the full benefit of family weekend, those coming to the university are encouraged to register online ahead of time. Tickets can be bought at the desk, but in order to receive a commemorative T-shirt and several coupons and tickets for activities around the campus at a discount price, you must pre-order.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a women’s soccer game at Davis Field at 4 p.m. Check-in starts just one hour earlier at 3 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Building, but will stay open until 10 p.m.

Family dinner will be served for those who pre-registered in the Wood River Room, located inside of the SUB, at 6 p.m.

Those with advanced registration will receive coupons for free pool and bowling in the game center, in the basement of the SUB, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. The center will be open to everyone, cash and credit card will still be accepted.

The main events take place on Saturday. A bus tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m., but the real party is always the tailgate and football game.

Everyone is invited to the Holt Arena parking lot to tailgate and party before the Bengals take the field against Portland State University.

The tailgate lasts two hours, from noon through 2 p.m. Then it’s kickoff!! Starting at 2:30 p.m. cheer on the Bengals to victory.

Bowling and billiards will be offered in the game center again during the same hours as Friday.

On Sunday, the women’s soccer team again! The Bengals will take the field at 1 p.m. to play against University of Idaho.

