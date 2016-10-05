BENGAL BOUND BRIDGES THE GAP FOR COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS

By

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

In an effort to make the transition from community college to four-year institution easier for Idaho students, the Bengal Bound program launched September 29, 2016.

While the partnership between Idaho State University and the College of Western Idaho informally existed in the past, the formal introduction of the program and added benefits that come along with it are meant to form a better relationship with transfer prospects.

The program, however, is not only beneficial to those looking to transfer from CWI.

Qualifying students from community colleges all over the state reap the benefits of Bengal Bound.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Idaho State University to expand transfer opportunities for CWI students. Our four-year partners have made a tremendous commitment to help make education beyond CWI a reality for more of our students,” said David Shellberg in a press release. Shellberg is the executive vice president of instruction and student services at CWI.

“The benefits that are a part of the partnership are what are going to help make this more attractive to community college students,” said Dana Gaudet, assistant director of recruitment and student services.

Benefits of the program include guaranteed admission to ISU with the successful completion of an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts degree based on a 2.0 or higher cumulative GPA, a successful transfer of all college-level classes, an application fee waiver, scholarship opportunities, coordinated academic advising with ISU and community college advisors and a dedicated ISU transfer admissions counselor.

Gaudet, the contact for students at CWI, explained that the lack of a designated transfer advisor is something that may have led to rocky transfers in the past.

“I think that now that this partnership is in place, they have a contact to reach out to when they have questions,” Gaudet said.

“Transferring is always sort of a messy process,” she explained. “So now that we have these benefits and transfer articulation in place, it should be a smooth and seamless transfer process.”

The official kickoff for the program took place September 29 at CWI’s Academic Building in Nampa.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Scott Scholes, whom Gaudet credited with the idea for the program, spoke to prospective students.

Shellberg also delivered remarks.

A college fair with representatives from different academic departments was held to allow prospective students to learn more about ISU and get answers to any questions they may have had. Representatives from university housing, the office of financial aid and the LEAD Center were also present.

While the program is still in its infancy, Gaudet is excited to see what it will accomplish for Idaho community college students and ISU.

CWI has nearly 20,000 students in attendance according to Gaudet.

It is her hope that through the Bengal Bound program, these students will be able to more easily achieve their educational goals.

“We’re hoping to be able to provide an avenue for those students to continue their education and work towards bachelor’s degrees or higher.”

Send to Kindle