ASISU UPDATE

Jan. 10, 2018

ASISU voted to approve new club funding to Student Acquisition and Cultural Assimilation in the amount of $200.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Greek Council in the amount of $47.45.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Student Occupational Therapy Association in the amount of $21.43.

ASISU voted to approve World Fusion Dance as a new campus club, the focus of which is to “promote positive body image, educate students as well as those in the community and provide a healthy outlet for stress of body, mind and soul.”

ASISU is accepting applications for an Arts and Letters senator.

Sydnee Harris was approved and sworn in as elections publicity coordinator.

ASISU voted to approve Bill 537, which eliminated monthly exceptional student awards.

Jan. 17, 2018

ASISU will vote on Bill 538, which would change the date of the mandatory Candidates’ Meeting during elections from the Friday of Candidate Filing Period to any date approved by the senate during the Candidate Filing Period.

