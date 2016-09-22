ARE YOU REGISTERED YET?

By

Andrew Crighton

News Editor

As everyone knows, this November marks the next presidential election. But not everyone knows how to register to vote or how to vote, particularly if this is the first time that they’re voting since coming of age.

The voter registration process is simple, but that doesn’t stop it from being commonly misunderstood.

According to Idaho state law, to be eligible for voter registration you must be at least 18 years old by the date of the election, be a United States citizen and reside within the state and county that you wish to vote in for 30 days before the election.

If it is your first time registering or if your address has changed since the last time you voted, then you must provide proof of residence.

Where exactly your residence is can be a matter of concern for students in particular. This is because many states say that living in a given county to study, not as a permanent address, does not qualify an individual to have residence status. Therefore, some students may not be qualified to vote within that state or county.

Within the Office of the Secretary of State of Idaho’s website is the following statement considering student’s residence: “as a student, you should not be registering and voting in your college locale simply because you failed to register and vote at your true domicile…We need and want all students to vote at their legal domicile.”

To paraphrase, your residence is the address that is your permanent place of habitation, and that you intend to return to if you left it.

If you meet these requirements, then you are eligible to register and vote in the state of Idaho.

Ways you can provide proof of residence include a bill, banking statement or piece of mail with your name and address on it along with a form of photo identification.

To register, simply fill out a voter registration form which can be found at idahovotes.gov. Instructions are listed on this form.

Once the form is completed you can either take it to or mail to your County Clerk’s office. This can be found on the bottom of the voter registration form. Mailed forms must be postmarked at least 25 days before the election.

Once this is complete you will be mailed a confirmation letter that contains your polling location and address.

In Idaho, you can also register to vote at the polls on the day of an election with photo I.D. and proof of residence.

Acceptable documents include a valid Idaho driver’s license or photo I.D. card with an address in the county you are attempting to vote in or any document containing a valid address that shows your name along with photo identification.

Students may use their student I.D. card from a college or university along with a student fee statement that contains an authorized address.

If you register beforehand, on election day you need to bring a photo I.D. or sign a Personal Identification Affidavit that swears you are who you say you are under penalty of perjury.

