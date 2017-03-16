ALPHA XI DELTA’S ANNUAL ‘AMAXING CHALLENGE’

Shelby Fisk

Submitted Article

The Iota Kappa chapter of Alpha Xi Delta is hosting its annual run/walk in an effort to raise understanding, acceptance and funds for our philanthropy, Autism Speaks. The race will take place on the Idaho State University campus on April 8, 2017. The race is open to Idaho State University students and staff and all members of the community.

The AmaXing Challenge will consist of a 3K and 5K course, games and activities for all ages, raffles for different prize packages and guest speakers to help raise understanding for individuals who fall within the autism spectrum.

Registration begins on the quad of the ISU campus at 9:30 a.m. The race will officially begin at 10:30 a.m.

The prices for registration packages include: 3K: $10 for students / $15 for non-students / $40 for a group of 4; 5K: $15 for students / $20 for non-students / $60 for a group of 4

Since Alpha Xi Delta’s partnership with Autism Speaks in 2009 it has raised over $5 million in proceeds for the organization. It is our mission to contribute to Autism Speaks by helping change the future for all who struggle with an autism spectrum disorder and to bring hope to all who deal with the hardships of this disorder. We are committed to doing so by raising the funds necessary to help support these individuals and their families. Many Alpha Xi Deltas across the country have personal connections with autism and bring their passion and support to other members of their chapter, and members of their community.

“Last year we worked hard to get the campus involved in our AmaXing Challenge. We had an amazing turnout and I was so happy to see so many people willing to come out and support a cause that is near and dear to my heart as well as my chapters. The feedback we have gotten over the last year from the campus and the community has been so uplifting and I am so excited to see our AmaXing Challenge grow this year,” said former AmaXing Challenge Chair Alley Scheuerer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 68 children have autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The hope of this race is to continue to raise understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder.

Since 2005, Autism Speaks has been advocating to help individuals on all spectrums of autism disorder.

Its mission is to increase understanding and improve services for every family in every corner of the world affected by autism. It does so through advancing research to better understand how to support those affected by it.

For more information on our philanthropy, Autism Speaks, please visit autismspeaks.org, and for more information or if you have questions on how to get involved with our AmaXing Challenge on April 8, email Hannah Wuttke at ude.usinull@nnahttuw.

